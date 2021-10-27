Bach: Beijing makes outstanding preparations with great efforts

Xinhua) 09:09, October 27, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach acknowledged Beijing's great efforts in preparing for the Winter Olympic Games via video link Tuesday on the occasion of the 100-day countdown to Beijing 2022.

Bach said, "When in 100 days from now, we will welcome the world's best winter sports athletes in Beijing. With this, Beijing will once more write history."

"First of all, Beijing will be the first city ever in Olympic history to host the winter and summer editions of the Olympic Games. Secondly, Beijing will bring winter sports to a new level, to a new standard by engaging 300 million Chinese people with sport on snow and ice. In this way, there will be a global winter sport before Beijing 2022 and after Beijing 2022," he said.

Bach said, with all these great efforts and with the outstanding preparations we can already see now, we can really say "together for a shared future", and this shared future will be a bright one for winter sports worldwide.

"All the best for the last 100 days, and looking forward to seeing you soon," said Bach.

