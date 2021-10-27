2022, see you in Beijing!

(People's Daily App) 08:38, October 27, 2021

With 100 days until the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, the capital city of China is ready.

Beijing and the co-host city, Zhangjiakou, are ready to provide an unforgettable experience for athletes to showcase the Olympic spirit of “higher, faster, stronger and together.”

Beijing is set to become the first city in the world to have hosted both the summer and winter Olympic Games. The city will build on the legacies of the landmark Beijing 2008 Olympic Games and offer the world an enchanting date with ice and snow.

2022, see you in Beijing!

(Produced by Ni Tao, Liang Peiyu, Wang Xiangyu, Zhu Yingqi, Han Bingchen, Wang Meng and Zhao Yizhe)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)