Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Skeleton test event for Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games held in Beijing

(Xinhua) 09:52, October 26, 2021

An athlete competes during a men's skeleton test event for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Sliding Center in Yanqing Zone, Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/He Changshan)


