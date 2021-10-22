Portugal has high hopes for Beijing 2022: head of Portuguese winter sports

October 22, 2021

Pedro Farromba, chairman of the Portuguese Winter Sports Federation, conducts an interview with Chinese media outlets via a video link. (Photo from a screenshot of the video interview)

Portugal will send its largest delegation ever to attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, according to Pedro Farromba, chairman of the Portuguese Winter Sports Federation.

Portugal is holding high hopes for the Games and expects a good performance this time around, Farromba said in an online interview with Chinese media. Farromba will serve as the head of the Portuguese delegation during the Games. He also previously led delegations of athletes for the Sochi and Pyeongchang Winter Olympics held in 2014 and 2018, respectively.

In an interview with People’s Daily Online, Farromba said that Portugal has yet to fully confirm how many athletes are expected to participate in the Beijing 2022 Games, while disclosing that the number will likely be five to six. “Beijing 2022 will be the fifth consecutive Winter Olympic Games in which Portugal will participate, and we are looking forward to it very much,” Farromba told People’s Daily Online.

“Portugal is known for the beach, rich sunshine and football, and winter sports are little-known,” Farromba said. Over the past two years, the country has been making vigorous efforts to develop its winter sports. It has built a skating rink and a venue for training.

Portugal has encountered huge challenges in preparing for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Farromba said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for our athletes to prepare for the Games. But we still managed to organize extensive training online and with timely adjustments to the intensity of the training according to the severity of COVID in our country,” he explained.

“What China has done to push forward the development of the sports sector is notable. In the future, China will surely become a strong power in winter sports,” said Farromba. “China has fulfilled its commitment and demonstrated its ability in organizing sports events, and its logistical support for the 2022 Winter Olympics and construction of infrastructure and competition venues is also impressive,” he added.

