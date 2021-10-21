Home>>
Xi inspects Yellow River estuary
October 21, 2021
JINAN, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday inspected the estuary of the Yellow River in the city of Dongying, east China's Shandong Province.
Xi visited a dock at the estuary, an ecological monitoring center and a national-level nature reserve of the Yellow River Delta.
He checked the river's waterways, the ecological environment of the wetlands in the river delta, and learned about the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin.
