Olympic rings installed at Shougang Park in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 10:16, October 21, 2021

Workers install the Olympic rings at Shougang Park in Beijing, Oct. 20, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Bian Zhengfeng)

The 100-day countdown to the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 will kick off on Oct. 26.

