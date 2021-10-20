Languages

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

China holds welcome ceremony for Beijing 2022 Olympic flame

(Ecns.cn) 14:52, October 20, 2021

A welcome ceremony for the Olympic flame for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 is held in Beijing, Oct. 20, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

The Olympic flame for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 landed in Beijing on Wednesday morning after being lit up in Athens, Greece.


