Home>>
China holds welcome ceremony for Beijing 2022 Olympic flame
(Ecns.cn) 14:52, October 20, 2021
A welcome ceremony for the Olympic flame for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 is held in Beijing, Oct. 20, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
The Olympic flame for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 landed in Beijing on Wednesday morning after being lit up in Athens, Greece.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.