China unveils squad for ISU World Cup

Xinhua) 09:26, October 20, 2021

Wu Dajing of China competes in the men's 5,000m relay semifinal at the 2019-2020 ISU World Cup Short Track in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Olympic champion Wu Dajing will spearhead a 12-member Chinese short track speed skating team to compete in upcoming the ISU World Cup on home soil.

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Olympic champion Wu Dajing and his 11 teammates were named to compete in the first two events of the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series during the 2021/22 season.

This year's World Cup consists of four events starting in Beijing on Thursday, all of which are qualifiers for the 2022 Winter Olympics next February.

This season will be the first full campaign after World Short Track Speed Skating Championship events were disrupted by COVID-19 in 2020.

Due to the cancelation of the competitions last year, China's short track speed skaters have been in a closed training camp without any international appearances for some time.

Fan Kexin (L) of China competes in the ladies 500 meter final at the 2019-2020 ISU World Cup Short Track in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Former South Korean national team head coach Kim Sun-tae will lead the Chinese short track speed skating team, with six-time gold medalist Victor An providing technical support over the coming events.

"The 12 skaters for the coming season were selected through a series of competitions. Among them are experienced skaters who were involved at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018, as well as young prospects who will make their debuts at these Championships," said Ni Huizhong, director of China's Winter Sports Management Center.

"China's goal is to secure all available spots for Beijing 2022," noted Yu Haiyan, deputy director of China's Winter Sports Management Center.

Qu Chunyu, Fan Kexin, Zhang Yuting, Ren Ziwei, Han Tianyu and Wu Dajing (from L to R) of China waves to the audience during the victory ceremony after the mixed gender 2,000m relay final at the 2019-2020 ISU World Cup Short Track in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

China's short track speed skating team has contributed 10 golds to the country's overall tally of 13 at the Olympic Winter Games.

Ni added that the announced squad is only for the upcoming Championships. Before Beijing 2022, skaters who are not in the squad will also be selected to the final list for the Winter Olympics if they accumulate enough ranking points.

The first action of the season will take place from October 21 to 24 in Beijing, and serves as the official test event for Beijing 2022. Competition then moves to Nagoya, Japan, from October 28 to 31.

There will be a short break before racing picks up again in Debrecen, Hungary from November 18 to 21, followed by the last event from November 25 to 28 in Dordrecht, the Netherlands. The Chinese squad will be adjusted before the third phase in Debrecen.

The 12-skater roster is as follows:

Men:

Sun Long, Ren Ziwei, An Kai, Li Wenlong, Yu Songnan, Wu Dajing

Women:

Xu Aili, Zhang Yuting, Qu Chunyu, Fan Kexin, Han Yutong, Guo Yihan

