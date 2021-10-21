Chinese health authorities issue measures to shield workers from cold

Xinhua) 10:35, October 21, 2021

A staff member sweeps snow during a testing program for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games to root out problems and accumulate data at the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Health authorities across China have been asked to brace for the cold as winter approaches, according to a recent notice by the National Health Commission.

Supervision and inspection of key industries that involve operations at low temperatures or in chilly weather should be enhanced, the notice said, listing measures for providing heating and drying equipment and resting rooms, and limiting working hours outdoors.

It also stressed protecting female workers from cold and emergency plans for large-scale nucleic acid testing in the winter.

