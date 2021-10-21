Home>>
Olympic Short Film: It's Lit
(Xinhua) 13:33, October 21, 2021
It's lit!
Symbolizing hope, warmth and solidarity, the Beijing 2022 flame has arrived in China after journeying from Greece.
The spirit of "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together" will shine over the ancient East Asian country once again.
Take a front row seat at every stage of the Olympic flame's journey to Beijing, as the world comes "Together for a Shared Future."
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese health authorities issue measures to shield workers from cold
- Olympic rings installed at Shougang Park in Beijing
- Culture facts behind Olympic flame lantern and cauldron
- China holds welcome ceremony for Beijing 2022 Olympic flame
- Beijing unveils 2022 torch relay plan, uniform and demonstration cauldron
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.