Olympic Short Film: It's Lit

Xinhua) 13:33, October 21, 2021

It's lit!

Symbolizing hope, warmth and solidarity, the Beijing 2022 flame has arrived in China after journeying from Greece.

The spirit of "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together" will shine over the ancient East Asian country once again.

Take a front row seat at every stage of the Olympic flame's journey to Beijing, as the world comes "Together for a Shared Future."

