China's central bank to issue commemorative coins for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank will issue 12 commemorative coins starting Oct. 26 for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
The coins, all legal tender, include a set of 10 coins -- four gold and six silver -- as well as a set of two copper-alloy coins, the central bank said in a statement.
All gold and silver coins will feature the official emblem of the 24th Winter Olympics on the obverse, decorated with pictures of the Great Wall and snowflakes.
The reverse is inscribed with different designs including mascots of the 24th Winter Olympics and various ice and snow sports.
The copper-alloy coins will feature the official emblem of the 24th Winter Olympics on the obverse, decorated with images of the Great Wall and snow mountains.
