President Xi on Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:23, October 27, 2021
President Xi Jinping inspects preparatory work for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing on Jan 18, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]
As today marks the beginning of the 100-day countdown to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, winter sports are once again under the global spotlight.
President Xi Jinping has placed great emphasis on developing China's winter sports by hosting the Winter Olympics.
The following are some of his remarks in this regard.
