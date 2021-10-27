Xi's remarks on China's relations with world

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday delivered an important speech at a commemorative meeting marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations (UN).

During the speech, the Chinese president expounded on his views on the relations between China and the world.

"For these 50 years, the Chinese people have stood in solidarity and cooperation with people around the world and upheld international equity and justice, contributing significantly to world peace and development," Xi said.

The Chinese people are peace-loving people and know well the value of peace and stability, Xi added.

"We have unswervingly followed an independent foreign policy of peace, stood firm for fairness and justice, and resolutely opposed hegemony and power politics," he said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese leader said the Chinese people are a strong supporter of other developing countries in their just struggle to safeguard sovereignty, security and development interests, adding that the Chinese people are committed to achieving common development.

"From the Tazara Railway to the Belt and Road Initiative, we have done what we could to help other developing countries, and have offered the world new opportunities through our own development," Xi said.

China has also played a significant role in helping the world fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has been active in sharing COVID response experience with the world, and has sent large quantities of supplies, vaccines and medicines to other countries, and deeply engaged in science-based cooperation on COVID-19 origins tracing, all in a sincere and proactive effort to contribute to humanity's final victory over the pandemic," Xi said.

The president also pointed out China has faithfully fulfilled its responsibility and mission as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, stayed true to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and upheld the central role of the United Nations in international affairs.

Noting "the human race is an integral community and Earth is our common homeland," Xi called for building a community with a shared future for mankind.

"To build a community with a shared future for mankind is not to replace one system or civilization with another. Instead, it is about countries with different social systems, ideologies, histories, cultures and levels of development coming together for shared interests, shared rights and shared responsibilities in global affairs, and creating the greatest synergy for building a better world," Xi said.

