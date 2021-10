Xi calls for building China's strength in science, technology

Xinhua) 08:08, October 27, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits an exhibition of China's achievements in scientific and technological innovation during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Tuesday called on the country's scientific and technological workers to continue striving to build China's strength in science and technology.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when visiting an exhibition of China's achievements in scientific and technological innovation during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020) in Beijing.

Xi noted that China had made significant scientific and technological advances during the period. As China embarks on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects, scientific and technological innovation will play a vital role in promoting the country's overall development, he said.

Xi called on the scientific and technological workers to develop confidence, seize opportunities, and scale new scientific and technological heights, so as to help accelerate the development of science and technology toward greater self-reliance and self-strengthening.

Xi encouraged them to make greater contributions so that China will be a leading country in science and technology.

The exhibition features more than 1,500 pieces of equipment and models. Among them are the Chang'e-5 lunar probe, the Mars rover, the quantum computer prototype Jiuzhang, and the deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe.

Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, and Han Zheng, who are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and Vice President Wang Qishan also visited the exhibition.

