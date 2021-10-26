Foreign experts praise Xi's speech at conference marking China's restoration of lawful seat in UN

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Foreign experts and scholars have spoken highly of Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech on Monday at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations (UN).

The momentous event half a century ago "came as the result of joint efforts of all peace-loving countries that stood up for justice in the world," and "the importance was significant and far-reaching for both China and the wider world," Xi said in his speech.

He also called on countries to "join hands, stand on the right side of history and the side of human progress, and work tirelessly for the lasting and peaceful development of the world and for building a community with a shared future for mankind."

Xi's remarks have resonated greatly with China observers worldwide and the international community.

When meeting with Xi via video link on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated the People's Republic of China on the restoration of its lawful seat in the UN on Oct. 25, 50 years ago, and thanked China for supporting the UN's work and playing a major role in promoting world peace and development, adding unilateralism is totally unacceptable.

He voiced the UN's appreciation for China's key role in poverty reduction, climate change response, biodiversity protection and promoting COVID-19 vaccines as global public goods, adding the UN is willing to enhance cooperation with China on the Global Development Initiative.

Yevgeny Zaitsev, head of the Center for Russian-Chinese Studies at Russia's Lomonosov Moscow State University, told Xinhua on Monday that China's restoration of its lawful seat in the UN was a moment when "historical justice was restored."

China has firmly adhered to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and has actively participated in strengthening this organization over the past 50 years, thereby contributing significantly to ensuring peace and stability, he said.

Since China's return to the UN, people have begun to listen to China's views on the development of the world, said Stephen Perry, chairman of Britain's 48 Group Club.

"The world today needed a global governance body. (The) United Nations was the body that was formed after the Second World War. And China supported it as having that role," he said.

Muhammad Asif Noor, director of the Islamabad-based think tank Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, told Xinhua that "over the past 50 years, China has immensely contributed towards the major goals of the UN through various development efforts."

"China has made a commitment to continuing efforts through its BRI initiative (the Belt and Road Initiative) to restore peace and justice on a global scale," he said. "The country is making outstanding economic and social development contributions to the world through the ideals of advancing a community with a shared future for mankind."

Adhere Cavince, a Kenya-based international relations scholar, has recognized the significance of China's restoration of its lawful seat in the UN, saying that "as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, China has played a key stabilization role in global peace and security."

Tawanda Zinyama, chairman of the Department of Governance and Public Management at the University of Zimbabwe, told Xinhua that China always advocates multilateralism in international affairs and defends the interests of developing countries.

Samer Khair Ahmed, a Jordanian expert on Arab-China relations, said that the past 50 years have "witnessed China's peaceful development and its commitment and dedication to the welfare of all humanity."

"China, as a major country with moral responsibilities, has played an important role in upholding world peace and promoting the common development of mankind," he said. "It has made continuous positive contributions to the world in terms of economic development, poverty eradication, and the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic."

China has demonstrated its keenness to work with others to build a community with a shared future for mankind, the expert said.

