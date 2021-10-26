Home>>
Xi's commitment to advancing UN cause for better world
(People's Daily App) 08:40, October 26, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterates China's commitment to peaceful development, reform and opening-up, multilateralism in a speech marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations (UN) on Monday.
Xi has on many occasions underlined the core role of the UN in the international system and China's consistent commitment to UN purposes and principles.
Let's review some of Xi's views in this regard.
