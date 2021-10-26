China issues stamp for 50th anniversary of UN seat restoration

Xinhua) 08:33, October 26, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- China Post issued a commemorative stamp Monday in honor of the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat at the United Nations.

The company plans to release 7 million stamps bearing the commemorative design, each with a face value of 1.2 yuan (about 19 U.S. cents).

The stamp's design features the image of China's national flag fluttering in front of the UN headquarters complex, with white doves symbolizing peace, friendship and unity.

Digital version of the stamp can be viewed via social media platform Weixin, with the help of augmented reality technology.

