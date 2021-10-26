Home>>
China issues stamp for 50th anniversary of UN seat restoration
(Xinhua) 08:33, October 26, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- China Post issued a commemorative stamp Monday in honor of the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat at the United Nations.
The company plans to release 7 million stamps bearing the commemorative design, each with a face value of 1.2 yuan (about 19 U.S. cents).
The stamp's design features the image of China's national flag fluttering in front of the UN headquarters complex, with white doves symbolizing peace, friendship and unity.
Digital version of the stamp can be viewed via social media platform Weixin, with the help of augmented reality technology.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi pledges enhanced coordination with UN for balanced, inclusive global development
- Interview: World becomes more globalized, multipolar since restoration of China's lawful seat in UN -- expert
- Highlights: Chinese President Xi Jinping's remarks at conference marking 50th anniversary of restoration of PRC's lawful seat in UN
- Interview: China makes contributions to realizing UN ideals -- Ban Ki-moon
- Full text of Chinese President Xi Jinping's remarks at conference marking 50th anniversary of restoration of People's Republic of China's lawful seat in UN
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.