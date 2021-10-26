Xi pledges enhanced coordination with UN for balanced, inclusive global development

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres via video link, vowing to enhance coordination with the UN to work for a new stage of balanced, coordinated and inclusive global development.

Noting Monday marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the UN, Xi said the commemorative conference held by China is for reviewing the eventful course jointly covered by China and the UN and forging a better world together from a new historical starting point.

Xi said history has proven time and time again no matter how powerful a country is, it cannot dictate other countries by way of hegemony and, still less, dominate the world. In face of regional hotspot issues, we must abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, respect the people's will of the involved countries, and resort to a political settlement, he added.

Xi said there is only one system, one order and one set of rules in the world, and all countries should act within this framework, rather than do whatever suits them. For major countries, they should respect each other, coexist peacefully and work for mutual benefit on a win-win basis, which serves the common interests of the international community.

Noting the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted development and people's livelihoods in all countries, especially the developing countries, Xi pointed out we should attach importance to and get work well done in both the joint pandemic response and the economic recovery.

He urged stepping up anti-pandemic assistance to developing countries, as well as fair and reasonable distribution of vaccines globally to help make vaccines global public goods.

China is ready to enhance coordination with the UN to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, address development predicament in developing countries, help implement the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, and work for a new stage of balanced, coordinated and inclusive global development, Xi said.

He urged countries to actively implement the Paris Agreement, abide by the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, faithfully implement their respective responsibilities of emission reduction, and help developing countries accelerate economic transformation.

China will honor its words with deeds as it has announced nationally determined measures to respond to climate change, Xi said.

Noting the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Second UN Global Sustainable Transport Conference, jointly held by China and the UN, have rallied new consensus on sustainable development, Xi said China will support the biodiversity protection cause in developing countries.

Xi stressed an important experience from the 50 years of cooperation between China and the UN is that we should hold fast to the UN ideals, stay committed to multilateralism, and earnestly contribute to world peace and development. China is ready to work with all countries, united under the UN flag, to forge a community of a shared future for humanity, said Xi.

For his part, Guterres congratulated the People's Republic of China on the restoration of a lawful seat in the UN on Oct. 25 50 years ago, and thanked China for supporting the UN's work and playing a major role in promoting world peace and development, adding unilateralism is totally unacceptable.

He also voiced the UN's appreciation for China's key role in poverty reduction, climate change response, biodiversity protection and promoting COVID-19 vaccines as global public goods, adding the UN is willing to enhance cooperation with China on the Global Development Initiative.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting.

