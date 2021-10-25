Home>>
Full text of Chinese President Xi Jinping's remarks at conference marking 50th anniversary of restoration of People's Republic of China's lawful seat in UN
(Xinhua) 15:10, October 25, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations (UN) on Monday.
Please see the attachment for the translation of the full text of the speech.
