Countries should let UN play more positive role in advancing peace, development: Xi

Xinhua) 13:31, October 25, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged countries to make sure that the United Nations (UN) plays an even more positive role in promoting peace and development of humanity.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the UN.

"International rules can only be made by the 193 UN member states together, and not decided by individual countries or blocs of countries," Xi said.

At the same time, international rules should be observed by the 193 UN member states and there is and should be no exception, Xi noted.

He stressed that countries should respect the UN, take good care of the UN family, and refrain from exploiting the organization, still less abandoning it at one's will.

