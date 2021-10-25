Xi urges humanity to pursue common development in harmony

Xinhua) 13:11, October 25, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that humanity should overcome difficulties in solidarity and pursue common development in harmony.

"The human race is an integral community and Earth is our common homeland," Xi stressed. "No person or country can thrive in isolation."

"We should keep moving toward a community with a shared future for mankind, and jointly create a better future," he said.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)