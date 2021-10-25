Home>>
Xi urges humanity to pursue common development in harmony
(Xinhua) 13:11, October 25, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that humanity should overcome difficulties in solidarity and pursue common development in harmony.
"The human race is an integral community and Earth is our common homeland," Xi stressed. "No person or country can thrive in isolation."
"We should keep moving toward a community with a shared future for mankind, and jointly create a better future," he said.
Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese people make major contributions to world peace, development: Xi
- Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on global governance, int'l relations
- Xi starts addressing meeting marking 50th anniversary of restoration of People's Republic of China's lawful seat in UN
- Xi hails restoration of PRC's rights in UN 50 years ago as victory
- Xi attends meeting marking 50th anniversary of restoration of People's Republic of China's lawful seat in UN
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.