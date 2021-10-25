Home>>
Xi starts addressing meeting marking 50th anniversary of restoration of People's Republic of China's lawful seat in UN
(Xinhua) 10:53, October 25, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping started delivering an important speech at a commemorative meeting marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations (UN) on Monday here.
