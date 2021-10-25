Home>>
China plays increasingly bigger role in international affairs over past decades: UN envoy
(People's Daily App) 09:21, October 25, 2021
Since the restoration of China's lawful seat in the United Nations 50 years ago, China has made great achievements in its national development, played an increasingly bigger role in international affairs and made an important contribution toward peace and development, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.
China will firmly champion multilateralism, upholding purposes and principles of the UN Charter and support the UN to play a bigger role, Zhang added.
