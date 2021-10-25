Restoration of China's lawful seat in the UN inspires African countries, says Congolese senior editor

Xinhua) 09:53, October 25, 2021

A screenshot shows Bernard Makiza, a senior editor of la Semaine Africaine (The African Week), speaking during an interview with Xinhua in Brazzaville, the Republic of the Congo, on Aug. 16, 2021. China's restoration of its lawful seat at the United Nations was a diplomatic win that inspired countries in Africa, said Bernard Makiza, a senior editor at the time-honored newspaper in the Republic of the Congo. (Xinhua)

BRAZZAVILLE, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's restoration of its lawful seat at the United Nations was a diplomatic win that inspired countries in Africa, said Bernard Makiza, a senior editor at a time-honored newspaper in the Republic of the Congo.

On Oct. 25, 1971, the 26th Session of the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758 with an overwhelming majority to restore all the lawful rights of the People's Republic of China (PRC) at the UN and recognize the representatives of its government as the only legitimate UN representatives of China.

This historic moment made headlines worldwide, including la Semaine Africaine (The African Week), one of the oldest surviving newspapers in Central Africa.

In an editorial dated Nov. 7, 1971, the newspapers lauded China's diplomatic win on its front page.

China's restoration of its lawful rights at the UN "has become something inevitable and logical," read the article.

"The restoration is ineluctable and inevitable. China should definitely be in the UN," Makiza, the newspaper's editor-in-chief back in the 1970s, said in his interpretation of the editorial in an interview with Xinhua.

"A scenario where a great nation like China was left on the curb of the UN is simply unacceptable. From a historic perspective, China won," he noted.

Among the 76 "Yes" votes on Resolution 2758, 26 were African countries.

Makiza said China, also once a victim of colonization, shares the same aspiration as many African countries. That was why Africa contributed to setting the record straight after some countries attempted to distort the course of history.

"For Africa, China is a friend that could help them get rid of underdevelopment and in particular the aftermath of colonization," he explained.

With a new meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation slated to be held later this year in Dakar, Senegal, Makiza said he has great expectations for the event and believes it will lead to a stronger China-Africa relationship.

China and Africa should "sit down and discuss" ways of further cooperating and strengthening ties, he said.

"And we both are aware that we are friends and brothers. And working together is the right way for us," said Makiza. "As long as we handle things in a sincere and honest way, we can benefit from the partnership between China and Africa."

