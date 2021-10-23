China issues position paper on cooperation with UN

Xinhua) 09:26, October 23, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday issued a position paper on its cooperation with the United Nations ahead of a commemorative meeting marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the UN.

On Oct. 25, 1971, the UN General Assembly at its 26th Session adopted Resolution 2758 with an overwhelming majority to restore all the rights of the People's Republic of China in the UN.

The position paper reviewed China's cooperation with the UN over the past 50 years, which has kept expanding and deepening.

Over the past 50 years, China has firmly upheld world peace and security, made vigorous efforts to promote global development, worked steadily to advance international rule of law, fully supported the UN in playing a central role in international affairs, actively promoted and protected human rights, vigorously advanced development and cooperation on social affairs, and made continuous contribution to improving healthcare for mankind, according to the paper.

The paper also set forth China's positions and propositions on important international issues such as upholding multilateralism, promoting global development and rallying against the epidemic.

China will continue to be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, a defender of the international order, and a provider of public goods, the paper said.

Full text: Position Paper on China's Cooperation with the United Nations

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)