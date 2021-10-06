Chinese envoy urges developed countries to shoulder more financial responsibilities for UN

Xinhua) 09:16, October 06, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, on Monday urged developed countries to take on greater financial responsibilities for the world body.

Zhang made the remarks when addressing the Fifth Committee of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, a major panel responsible for the organization's finance and budget.

"The current financial situation of the UN remains worrying," the Chinese envoy said. "One major contributor still has long-time unpaid assessments, which is the main cause of the UN liquidity crisis."

"China calls on member states, especially large contributors, to fulfill their financial obligations on time, in full and without conditions," he noted.

As the second largest contributor to the UN regular budget and peacekeeping assessments, China is always highly responsible, pays the assessments under regular and peacekeeping budgets in a timely manner, and has recently paid the peacekeeping assessments within the mandated period as of the end of this year by the Security Council, according to Zhang.

"China calls on developed countries to shoulder more financial responsibilities for the UN, and fully take into account the difficulties and concerns of developing countries," he added.

