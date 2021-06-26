China to make all-out efforts in participating in UN affairs: Chinese FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a keynote speech while attending the Lanting Forum on China and the UN: Cooperation in 50 Years and Beyond in Beijing, capital of China, June 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday said that China will continue to make all-out efforts in participating in UN affairs, safeguard the status of the UN, and promote the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Wang made the remarks when attending the Lanting Forum on China and the UN: Cooperation in 50 Years and Beyond held on Friday in Beijing.

On Oct. 25 1971, the UN General Assembly at its 26th Session adopted Resolution 2758 with an overwhelming majority. It decides to restore all lawful rights of the People's Republic of China at the UN and to recognize the representatives of its government as the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations.

It was a victory for New China's diplomacy, a victory for justice and fairness in the world, and a victory for the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, Wang noted. The force for world peace and development was stronger than ever before, he said.

As the world's largest developing country and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China always honors the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and vigorously promotes the spirit and approach of multilateralism. It has made tireless efforts and important contributions to development and progress of mankind, Wang said.

At this new historical starting point, China will continue to make all-out efforts in participating in UN affairs, safeguard the status of the UN, and promote the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, Wang said, adding that China will uphold the banner of true multilateralism, and, together with the rest of the world, forge ahead for greater peace and development of mankind.

The Lanting Forum was held by the China Public Diplomacy Association, during which the official logo to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations was released.

Representatives of the United Nations and other international organizations in China, diplomatic envoys of some countries in China, representatives of relevant departments and social organizations involved in China's cooperation with the United Nations, experts and scholars attended the forum.

