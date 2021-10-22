Home>>
Xi to attend commemorative meeting marking 50th anniversary of restoration of People's Republic of China's lawful seat in UN
(Xinhua) 10:17, October 22, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a commemorative meeting marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations here next Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.
Xi will deliver an important speech at the event, Hua said.
