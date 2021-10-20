Senior Chinese legislators study Xi's speech on people's congresses

Xinhua) 08:30, October 20, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese legislators met on Tuesday to study the important speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a central conference on work related to people's congresses.

The study meeting was held during the ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee. Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, attended the event.

The central conference was a milestone in advancing socialist politics in China, Li said.

Xi, in the speech, put forward important missions in six areas to uphold and improve the people's congress system, as well as to strengthen and improve the work of the people's congresses, Li said, noting that the speech further consolidates the confidence in the socialist system with Chinese characteristics and the political development path of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Li called on the lawmakers to implement the spirit of Xi's speech and the policies and deployments of the CPC Central Committee in every aspect and the whole process of their work.

