Xi's remarks on helping promote poverty alleviation worldwide

Aerial photo shows villagers drying chrysanthemum flowers in Jinxi Village of Xima Township, Longli County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 27, 2020. Thanks to the chrysanthemum industry, 166 poverty-stricken households in Jinxi Village were lifted out of poverty in 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Sunday marks this year's International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. On various occasions, Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged concerted efforts to help promote poverty alleviation worldwide, especially in developing and least developed economies.

The following are some highlights of his remarks.

Oct. 12, 2021

During his keynote speech at the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, known as COP15, via video link in Beijing, Xi called on the international community to "concentrate on bettering people's well-being to promote social equity and justice."

"We need to keep in mind the people's aspiration for a better life, pursue win-win results in environmental protection, economic development, job creation, poverty alleviation and other endeavors, and increase the sense of fulfillment, happiness and security for people in all countries," Xi said.

Ethnic Miao women show handicrafts they just made at a women's service center in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2021. Since March 2020, local authorities have piloted a training program at Wuying Village as part of the local poverty alleviation efforts, employing college students to teach stay-at-home women Mandarin, music, dance and other skills. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Sept. 24, 2021

In a phone conversation with Manasseh Sogavare, prime minister of Solomon Islands, Xi said that China is ready to help Pacific Island countries find a development path of poverty reduction suited to their own national conditions, so that they can better cope with major public health events and natural disasters, and enhance the capacity to cope with climate change.

Sept. 21, 2021

In his speech at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly delivered via video, Xi called on all parties to stay committed to results-oriented actions, including to "advance on a priority basis cooperation on poverty alleviation."

"China has pledged an additional 3 billion U.S. dollars of international assistance in the next three years to support developing countries in responding to COVID-19 and promoting economic and social recovery," Xi said.

Students attend a food distribution ceremony organized by the Chinese Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) at the Obaay Primary School in Dukem town of Ethiopia's Oromia regional state, on June 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

Sept. 17, 2021

While addressing the 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) via video link, Xi said in the next three years, China will provide 1,000 training opportunities in poverty alleviation for other SCO countries, open 10 Luban Workshops, and launch 30 cooperation projects in such areas as health, poverty relief, culture and education under the framework of the Silk Road Community Building Initiative.

"This will help countries in need build capacity and improve the lives of their people," Xi said.

July 6, 2021

During the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit held via video link, Xi said political parties, as an important force behind human progress, need to set the right course forward and shoulder their historical responsibility to ensure the people's wellbeing and pursue the progress of mankind.

The CPC is willing to contribute more Chinese solutions and Chinese strength to the poverty reduction process worldwide, Xi said.

April 20, 2021

During his keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021, Xi said "we will act in the spirit of openness and inclusiveness as we work with all willing participants to build the Belt and Road Initiative into a pathway to poverty alleviation and growth, which will contribute positively to the common prosperity of humankind."

Jan. 25, 2021

In his special address at the World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda, Xi said that "as a steadfast member of developing countries, China will further deepen South-South cooperation, and contribute to the endeavor of developing countries to eradicate poverty, ease debt burden, and achieve more growth."

May 15, 2019

Xi delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations, in which he said he hopes that "countries will work together to promote economic globalization and make it more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all.""Doing so will enable us to eradicate poverty and backwardness that still plague people in some countries," he said.

Students wait for the Panda Packs from the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation at Ban Nongveng Primary School in Vientiane, Laos, Nov. 25, 2020. The China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation has gifted 50,000 Panda Packs with stationery and hygiene supplies to Lao students at a ceremony held in Ban Nongveng Primary School in capital Vientiane. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Sept. 3, 2018

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, Xi said "China will do more to help Africa alleviate poverty, pursue development, increase employment and income, and better the lives of its people."

Sept. 3, 2016

During his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Business 20 summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, Xi said China will continue to contribute to the global fight against poverty.

"We need to eradicate poverty and hunger and advance inclusive and sustainable development. This is not just a moral responsibility of the international community. It also helps unleash immeasurable effective demand," he said.

