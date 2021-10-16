Senior Chinese legislators study Xi's speech on enhancing whole-process people's democracy

Senior Chinese legislators meet to study an important speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a central conference on work related to people's congresses, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 15, 2021. The meeting of the leading Party members group of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, was presided over by Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee and secretary of its leading Party members group. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese legislators met on Friday to study an important speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a central conference on work related to people's congresses.

The meeting of the leading Party members group of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, was presided over by Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee and secretary of its leading Party members group.

The legislators noted that the conference was a milestone in the promotion of socialist democracy in China, and that Xi's speech at the conference provided guidance and principles for the advancement of whole-process people's democracy in the new era.

The legislators also pledged to implement the spirit of Xi's speech in their work.

