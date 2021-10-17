Xi calls for developing archaeology with Chinese features

Xinhua) 13:23, October 17, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has called for developing archaeology with Chinese features, style and ethos.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter on the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the Yangshao Culture and the beginning of modern archaeology in the country.

In his letter, Xi extended congratulations and greetings to Chinese archaeologists on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

Over the past 100 years, generations of archaeologists have made a series of major discoveries through tireless efforts, playing an important role in making the extensive and profound Chinese civilization better understood, Xi noted, adding that these discoveries have highlighted the great contributions made by the Chinese civilization to civilizations of the world.

Xi called on archaeologists to strive to develop archaeology with Chinese features, style and ethos to better showcase the splendor of the Chinese civilization, as well as carry forward the fine traditional Chinese culture, thus making new and greater contributions to the realization of the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

A meeting to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the Yangshao Culture and the beginning of modern archaeology kicked off Sunday in Sanmenxia, central China's Henan Province.

Excavation of the Yangshao site in Mianchi County, Henan Province, started in October 1921, which marks the beginning of modern archaeology in China.

