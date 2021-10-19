Home>>
High-speed rail showcasing China's independent innovation | Stories shared by Xi Jinping
(Xinhua) 14:43, October 19, 2021
Witnessing original speed of 35 kilometers per hour up to 350 today, the Beijing-Zhangjiakou railway, the first designed and built by Chinese, shows the development of the country's railways and economy.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.