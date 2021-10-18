China to launch mass entrepreneurship and innovation week

A man walks at Zhongguancun Science City in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China will hold this year's national mass entrepreneurship and innovation week from Oct. 19 to 25 to galvanize broader business development, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has said.

Themed "high-quality innovation, high-level entrepreneurship and employment," the annual event will see various activities kick off across the country, both online and offline, to display achievements in mass entrepreneurship and innovation, the NDRC said.

A total of 144 typical projects selected across the country will be showcased at the main venue of the event in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, according to the NDRC.

Meanwhile, investment summits, reform and innovation seminars as well as livestreaming events will be held in Zhengzhou simultaneously to motivate the public and promote mass entrepreneurship and innovation.

The mass entrepreneurship and innovation policy, introduced in 2014, has been an effective driver for economic growth and the consistent transition between traditional and new growth engines.

