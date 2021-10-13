China to beef up support for college student entrepreneurship, innovation

Xinhua) 10:01, October 13, 2021

Visitors view an exhibit at an academic science and technology exhibition in Tsinghua University in Beijing, April 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- China will support the entrepreneurship and innovation of college students with renewed efforts, according to a set of guidelines released by the General Office of the State Council.

Hailing college students as a vibrant force of entrepreneurship and innovation, the guidelines called for measures to create a more favorable environment for business startups and innovative projects launched by college students.

Relevant departments should enhance intellectual property protection for such innovative projects, the guidelines said. They also stressed the importance of improving financial support for college entrepreneurs and innovators by exploring new funding channels and introducing favorable financial policies.

The guidelines also noted the need to improve entrepreneurship and innovation education, urging colleges to devote more attention to these areas in their curriculums.

