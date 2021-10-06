Chinese envoy urges Security Council to respond to DRC concerns about sanctions

Xinhua) 10:28, October 06, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to heed the concerns of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) about sanctions.

"The Security Council should actively respond to the concerns of the DRC Government regarding the adjustment of sanction measures to avoid the negative impact on the country's capacity building in security," Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told the Security Council meeting on the DRC.

Dai praised the Government of the DRC for having formulated and implemented a three-year program of action, "which serves as a roadmap for lasting peace and sustainable developments in the country."

"China appreciates these efforts and hopes that the Government of the DRC will focus on promoting reforms in key areas and improving governance capabilities," he said. "China encourages all parties to carry out inclusive dialogue to properly resolve differences within the constitutional framework, said the ambassador."

Talking about the situation in the country, the envoy said that the DRC Government has taken a series of measures in the east, including declaring the state of siege, promulgating disarmament, demobilization and stabilization programs and appointing a coordinator in this regard.

"China recognizes the determination of the DRC Government in combating violent activities by armed groups, and hopes that the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the DRC armed forces will maintain coordination and cooperation to strengthen the protection of civilians.

Dai underscored that the DRC is faced with multiple health challenges such as COVID-19, malaria and cholera, as well as a large number of refugees and displaced persons in the country and its national development reform needs urgent financial support.

Referring to aid, the envoy said that the UN humanitarian response plan severely lacks funding, limiting its response capability to the current serious humanitarian situation. "China calls on the international community, in particular international financial institutions, to honor their aid commitments to the DRC, by increasing investment to help the country tackle the current challenges."

Turning back to sanctions, Dai said that China has always emphasized that sanctions are only a means, not an end. As the drawdown of MONUSCO continues, the DRC Government will gradually assume the main responsibility for maintaining national security and stability.

On China's support to the country, the envoy said that China has always been committed to helping the DRC achieve peace, stability and development.

"The 25th batch of Chinese peacekeepers to the DRC have all arrived at the mission area recently. Since 2003, China has sent more than 3,000 peacekeepers to the DRC to carry out more than 1,000 security and support missions. The 400,000 doses of COVID vaccines provided by China has recently arrived in the country. China will continue to work with the international community to support the efforts of the DRC Government in achieving long-term national peace and stability," Dai said.

