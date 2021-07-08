Chinese envoy calls for efforts to maintain political stability in DRC

Xinhua) 09:09, July 08, 2021

People wait to get aid delivered by humanitarian organizations in Sake, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), May 31, 2021. (Photo by Alain Uyakani/Xinhua)

China will continue to support the efforts of the DRC government to achieve long-term peace and stability in the country, and is ready to work with all parties to make positive contributions to peace, stability and development in the DRC, said a Chinese envoy.

UNITED NATIONS, July 7 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called for efforts to maintain political stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and to promote the security situation in the east of the country.

The current political situation in the DRC is generally positive. The formation of the new government and the adoption of a three-year program of action demonstrate the firm resolve of President Felix Tshisekedi and the DRC government to maintain peace and stability, promote reforms, improve people's livelihood and enhance governance. China expects all parties in the DRC to unite as one and work together to achieve these goals, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

The security situation in eastern DRC remains grim with armed violence continuing unabated. It is hoped that the DRC government will promote the disarmament, demobilization, community reintegration and stabilization program and effectively tackle the root causes of conflict and violence, he told the Security Council.

At the same time, he said, countries in the region should strengthen cooperation to jointly deal with the illegal exploitation and trade of natural resources, and prevent the cross-border movement of weapons, ammunition and combatants.

Due to the effect of the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, COVID-19 and Ebola, the humanitarian situation in the DRC is facing severe challenges. China hopes that the international community will honor its commitments for assistance, help the DRC rebuild its economy, improve people's livelihood and the humanitarian situation, and enhance its capacity to respond to epidemic and natural disasters, he said.

