Success of China-UK cooperation serves as guide for future efforts: Chinese envoy

Xinhua) 09:42, June 30, 2021

LONDON, June 29 (Xinhua) -- More than 800 Chinese enterprises have invested and set up businesses in Britain and the success of China-Britain cooperation serves as a guide for future efforts, Chinese Ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguang has said.

Delivering his keynote speech during the Online Exhibition of Achievements of Chinese Enterprises in Britain, which was held by the China Chamber of Commerce in the UK (CCCUK) on Monday, Zheng said China creates opportunities for Britain, rather than poses a threat.

"The British people who are well-known for their good sense of history and pragmatism will come to an independent judgment. The two sides should move forward in the same direction, stick firmly to the right path and work together to achieve win-win results," Zheng added.

"I hope that the business communities of our two countries will work together to bring out the full potential of this gold mine and deliver more tangible benefits to our peoples," said the ambassador.

Fang Wenjian, chairman of the CCCUK, said the successful and uplifting stories illustrated by the exhibition point clearly to the fact that only cooperation will bring prosperity and tangible benefits to both sides.

"We hope that this exhibition will serve to enhance understanding and mutual trust between the Chinese and British business communities, boost confidence, promote collaboration, and herald a new wide-ranging chapter of win-win cooperation," said Fang.

For his part, Stephen Perry, chairman of Britain's 48 Group Club, said that Chinese companies have grown to be a significant part of the British economy providing jobs and capital. He said as the most innovative economies, Britain will need to have a strong relationship with Asia and China.

Meanwhile, Sherard Cowper-Coles, chair of China-Britain Business Council and group head of Public Affairs HSBC Holdings, also celebrated the 20 years of achievements by Chinese companies in Britain.

"Trade may sound abstract to some people, but for me, it's about real people making and buying in supermarkets. It's about groups on WeChat (a Chinese multi-purpose messaging, social media and mobile payment app) supporting English football team in the current tournament. It's about the export of pepper pig to China, and about all the Chinese goods and investment we welcome here in the UK," said Cowper-Coles during the event.

"We are immensely proud, in (of) the relationship between 'Zhong Guo' (China in Chinese) and 'Ying Guo' (Britain in Chinese)," he added.

Especially supported by the Chinese Embassy in Britain, the exhibition showcased nearly 130 photos of historical moments of Chinese enterprises in Britain, including finance, technology, infrastructure, energy and other sectors.

Nearly 300 people from various Chinese and British political, business, and academic circles attended the online event. The event was live-streamed on Facebook and Twitter, attracting thousands of viewers in Britain and from abroad.

The CCCUK was founded in 2001 (previously known as the China Enterprises Association in Britain), mainly consists of Chinese enterprises in Britain and Chinese economic and trade organisations.

The CCCUK is a non-profit organisation representing and serving interests of Chinese enterprises, aiming to promote China-Britain economic and trade relations.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)