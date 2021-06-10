Chinese envoy calls for efforts to boost Sudan's ability to protect civilians

Xinhua) 14:16, June 10, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, June 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday asked for efforts to help the Sudanese government boost capacity building so as to improve its ability to protect civilians.

The situation in Sudan has seen progress with strides in the peace process. China appreciates that and hopes that Sudanese parties will maintain the momentum and carry forward the political process along the right path, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

The situation in Sudan's Darfur region is generally stable. But inter-communal conflicts have occurred from time to time, he told a Security Council meeting on the work of the International Criminal Court (ICC) concerning Sudan.

"We call for scaling up support for capacity building of the Sudanese government so as to improve its ability to protect civilians," he said.

China's position on the ICC remains unchanged. The court should strictly follow the principle of complementary jurisdiction, respect the judicial sovereignty of nations, pay full attention to the legitimate demands of the Sudanese government and the African Union, and respect the views of the Sudanese government, said Dai.

