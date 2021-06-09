Chinese envoy asks UN tribunal to complete work within timelines

Xinhua) 13:05, June 09, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, June 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday asked the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) to complete its work within the projected timelines.

Under relevant Security Council resolutions, the mechanism is a small, temporary and efficient structure, the function and size of which will diminish over time, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations. "China hopes that the mechanism will carry out its activities in accordance with the council resolutions. In particular, we hope the judicial proceedings of the cases will be carried out and completed according to the projected timelines."

In this process, the mechanism should rationalize its use of budgetary resources and prioritize to ensure judicial activities. As the relevant cases come to an end, the mechanism should duly reduce its expenditures, he told the Security Council.

Geng commended the IRMCT for its COVID-19 adaptation measures.

Under the leadership of President Carmel Agius, the mechanism has overcome difficulties to ensure the timely and efficient conclusion of judicial proceedings. The Office of the Prosecutor has also continued its efforts to track down fugitives and actively advance its work concerning trials and appeals. China appreciates those measures, he said.

Practical and effective cooperation between the mechanism and relevant countries is important for implementing its mandate and advancing its work. Judge Agius briefed the Security Council on the dispute between the mechanism and the Serbian government. China hopes that the two sides will further strengthen communication, increase mutual trust, accommodate each other's legitimate concerns, and learn from the successful practices of the international criminal tribunals, so as to find proper solutions to the issues, join hands to combat impunity, and promote national reconciliation, he said.

In addition, China expects the mechanism to continue to improve its work by implementing the recommendations of the Security Council informal working group on international tribunals and the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services, and find early solutions to such issues as the relocation of acquitted and released persons, he said.

The IRMCT was set up by the Security Council in December 2010 to take over and finish the remaining tasks of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.

