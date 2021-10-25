Home>>
Xi's care for the elderly's wellbeing
(People's Daily App) 09:25, October 25, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited a canteen for the elderly during his inspection tour in Dongying, East China's Shandong Province.
This is only one epitome of Xi's care to elderly people's wellbeing. On many occasions, Xi has shown care and respect for the elderly. Watch these warm moments.
