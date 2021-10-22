Xi continues inspection in east China's Dongying

Xinhua) 10:19, October 22, 2021

JINAN, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday continued inspection in the city of Dongying, east China's Shandong Province.

Xi visited a high-tech demonstration area for agricultural industry, a residential community, and a research institute of oil exploration and a drilling platform of the Shengli Oilfield.

He checked on the comprehensive use of saline-alkali soil and the development of modern agriculture in the Yellow River Delta, the relocation of residents in the flood plain of the Yellow River, and the innovative development of the Shengli Oilfield.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)