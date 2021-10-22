Home>>
Xi stresses energy self-reliance during oilfield visit
JINAN, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday said China, as a manufacturing powerhouse, must enhance self-reliance in energy amid efforts to develop the real economy.
Xi encouraged oil workers to strive for new achievements when visiting a drilling platform in the Shengli Oilfield in Dongying City, east China's Shandong Province.
Oil production is of great significance to the country, Xi noted.
This year marks the 60th anniversary of the discovery of an oilfield in Dongying, which was later named Shengli Oilfield.
On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi extended sincere greetings to China's oil workers.
