Xi Jinping on UN's core role in int'l system

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Next Monday marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations (UN).

Chinese President Xi Jinping has on many occasions underlined the core role of the UN in the international system and China's consistent commitment to UN purposes and principles.

The following are some highlights of his remarks:

-- China will firmly uphold the international system with the UN as its core, the basic norms governing international relations embodied in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the authority and stature of the UN, and its core role in international affairs.

-- The UN is the core institution for addressing international affairs through cooperation. We support the UN in more effectively building global consensus, mobilizing global resources and coordinating global actions. We support a bigger role of the UN in promoting world peace and development.

-- It is imperative that the representation and voice of developing countries be increased so that the UN could be more balanced in reflecting the interests and wishes of the majority of countries in the world.

-- The UN should aim at problem solving and move toward tangible outcomes as it advances security, development and human rights in parallel.

-- The UN should hold high the banner of true multilateralism and serve as the central platform for countries to jointly safeguard universal security, share development achievements and chart the course for the future of the world.

