Xi underscores importance of developing salt-resistant crops
(Xinhua) 13:54, October 22, 2021
JINAN, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, highlighted the strategic importance of developing salt-resistant crops during his inspection in the city of Dongying, east China's Shandong Province.
The development of salt-resistant crops can increase the productivity of soil and help ensure food security in China, noted Xi.
When visiting the Agricultural High-tech Industrial Demonstration Area of the Yellow River Delta, Xi talked with agricultural technicians.
Noting the strategic significance of ecological preservation and agricultural development in the Yellow River Delta, Xi commended them for their efforts in conducting relevant researches.
