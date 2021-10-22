Home>>
Xi lauds relocation of residents from Yellow River flood plain
(Xinhua) 13:50, October 22, 2021
JINAN, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday said that the relocation of residents from the flood plain of the Yellow River is an extraordinary feat.
Xi made the remarks when visiting a residential community of relocated residents in the city of Dongying, east China's Shandong Province.
The new community was built to improve the life of relocated residents from 11 villages along the Yellow River embankments.
Xi said he is very pleased to learn that the relocated residents are living and working in contentment, and making progress in rural vitalization.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi continues inspection in east China's Dongying
- Xi to attend commemorative meeting marking 50th anniversary of restoration of People's Republic of China's lawful seat in UN
- Xi Story: A Long March battle to remember
- Xi inspects Yellow River estuary
- Xi sends congratulations to New Zealand's new Governor-General Kiro
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.