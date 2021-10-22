Xi lauds relocation of residents from Yellow River flood plain

JINAN, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday said that the relocation of residents from the flood plain of the Yellow River is an extraordinary feat.

Xi made the remarks when visiting a residential community of relocated residents in the city of Dongying, east China's Shandong Province.

The new community was built to improve the life of relocated residents from 11 villages along the Yellow River embankments.

Xi said he is very pleased to learn that the relocated residents are living and working in contentment, and making progress in rural vitalization.

