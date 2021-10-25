Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on global governance, int'l relations

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Monday marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations (UN).

President Xi Jinping has on multiple occasions stressed the importance of upholding the UN-centered international system and called for promoting global governance that is based on consultation and cooperation and is beneficial for all, and ensuring that global affairs are managed by all the people through consultation.

The following are some highlights of his remarks in this regard:

-- We should follow the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration in engaging in global governance. We should reform and improve the global governance system, and work with all other countries to build a community with shared future for humanity.

-- China will stay actively engaged in reforming and developing the global governance system. It will firmly uphold the UN-centered international system, the international order underpinned by international law, and the UN's central role in international affairs.

-- China is always a builder of world peace, contributor to global development, defender of the international order and provider of public goods.

-- China will continue to stand together with other developing countries and firmly support greater representation and say of them, especially African countries, in the international governance system.

-- International governance should be based on the rules and consensus reached among all countries, not on the order given by one or the few.

-- For global issues like climate change, a utilitarianism-oriented, take-more-give-less approach is in nobody's interest.

-- No country has the right to dominate global affairs, control the destiny of others, or keep advantages in development all to itself.

-- Democracy in international relations has become an unstoppable trend of the times.

-- What we need to do is to replace conflict with dialogue, coercion with consultation and zero-sum with win-win, expand the converging interests of all and build a big global family of harmony and cooperation.

