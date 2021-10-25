Xi hails restoration of PRC's rights in UN 50 years ago as victory

Xinhua) 10:52, October 25, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday hailed the restoration of all the rights of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in the United Nations (UN) 50 years ago as a victory of the Chinese people, and the people from all countries around the world.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a commemorative meeting marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the PRC's lawful seat in the UN.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)