Chinese people make major contributions to world peace, development: Xi
(Xinhua) 11:16, October 25, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said the Chinese people have always safeguarded international fairness and justice, and made major contributions to world peace and development.
Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a commemorative meeting marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations.
