Xi calls for greatest synergy for building a better world

Xinhua) 13:12, October 25, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on countries to create the greatest synergy for building a better world.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations.

To build a community with a shared future for mankind is not to replace one system or civilization with another, Xi said.

"Instead, it is about countries with different social systems, ideologies, histories, cultures and levels of development coming together for shared interests, shared rights and shared responsibilities in global affairs, and creating the greatest synergy for building a better world," Xi added.

